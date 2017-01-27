Report: Final death toll in Iran building collapse at 26

Rescue teams and firemen remove the debris from the Plasco building, Tehran's oldest high rise which collapsed the previous week, in the cetnre of the capital on January 25, 2017.
/ AFP / ATTA KENARE
Tehran fire chief praises bravery in tower blaze
Iran recovers more bodies from building fire, collapse
Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Iran
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Tehran fire chief praises bravery in tower blaze
Iran recovers more bodies from building fire, collapse
Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Iran
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE