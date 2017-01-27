Writers group warns Turkey not to 'silence' criticism ahead of poll

The Turkish government is using a state of emergency to silence opposition ahead of a referendum on constitutional changes to expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, writers' group and free speech campaigner PEN said Friday.



During a week long visit, the top level delegation from PEN International met with Turkish officials, including culture minister Nabi Avci, and visited opposition media outlets as well as imprisoned writers.



Turkish authorities however insist that those detained were not engaged in journalism activity.



John Ralston Saul, president emeritus at PEN International, called the situation "very urgent".

...