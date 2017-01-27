Extremists, Syrian rebels in heavy clashes in northwest: rebel, monitors

Extremists from al Qaeda's former Syria branch and rebels who have recently joined forces against them fought in heavy clashes in the northwest of the country on Friday, a rebel official and a monitoring group said.



In towns close to the fighting, several hundred people protested against Fateh al-Sham for targeting rebel factions, or called for the clashes to stop so civilians would not get hurt, the British-based Observatory said.



Fateh al-Sham, which routed at least one Free Syrian Army rebel faction this week, is now fighting against a number of groups that have joined forces under the powerful Islamist Ahrar al-Sham to fend off the assault.

...