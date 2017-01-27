Hamas leader praises Egypt after Gaza return

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniya returned to Gaza Friday after five months abroad, an AFP reporter said, praising improving ties with neighbors Egypt.



Haniya, Gaza head of the Islamist movement, left in September to perform the Muslim hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, returning via Gulf countries and Egypt, where he sought to mend frayed relations.



It was Haniya's first trip outside Gaza since the isolation and eventual overthrow of Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's Islamist president and Hamas ally, in 2013 .

...