Police question Netanyahu for third time

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday for the third time this month as part of a criminal investigation into abuse of office, Israeli media reported.



The first case – referred to by police as Case 1,000 – involves Netanyahu and family members receiving gifts on a regular basis from two businessmen.



Police reportedly suspect that over several years Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, a longtime friend of Netanyahu, sent him boxes of expensive cigars with a value of tens of thousands of dollars.



Netanyahu is not the first Israeli leader to have faced criminal investigation: former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was convicted of breach of trust and bribery in 2014, and Ariel Sharon was questioned while in office over allegations of bribery and campaign financing illegalities.



Israel Radio and Channel Ten television reported this week that police were investigating two more cases involving Netanyahu.

...