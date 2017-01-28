Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq roots out Daesh

The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an intelligence officer in a house on the northern edge of Mosul.



The boy appeared harmless, but Fatlawi, the head of intelligence for the 16th division of the Iraqi army, suspected he may pose a latent threat after Daesh's days of ruling over vast swaths of territory come to an end.



More than two years after the militants took over Mosul and proclaimed a caliphate for all Muslims, Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition have retaken the eastern half of the city, and now have the west in their sights.



That means the enemy will be less visible to Iraqi forces, and the fight against it more covert.



"He is called Abu al-Harith," said captain Aras, identifying a militant who drew his last breath near a dumpster as Yemeni before turning away to retch.



On a street nearby, children play as though nothing has happened, and men emerge from their houses acclimatizing to the new reality of Iraqi soldiers patrolling the streets instead of Daesh.

...