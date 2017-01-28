Russia: Syria talks in Geneva pushed back

Russia's foreign minister said Friday the next round of Syrian peace talks in Geneva would be postponed until late February, as rebel factions continued to clash with Al-Qaeda-linked militants in northern Syria in some of the worst infighting in the past few years.



Several factions led an opposition delegation to talks with Russian and Turkish officials this week in Kazakhstan, as well as indirect talks with Syrian government delegates, in an attempt to shore up a shaky Dec. 30 cease-fire with Assad's forces.



According to Kurdish adviser Nasser Haj Mansour, Syrian Kurdish representatives at the Moscow gathering presented Lavrov Friday with a plan for a federalized Syria, which would diminish Assad's authority over the country and bolster the Kurds' gains in northern Syria.

