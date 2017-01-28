Yemen loyalists advance into Red Sea town of Mokha

Yemeni government forces have advanced into the Red Sea town of Mokha but Shiite rebels are still putting up fierce resistance, a military official said Saturday.



Forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, captured the police headquarters and several surrounding streets late Friday, the official said.



Deadly clashes have shaken the town since loyalist forces launched an offensive nearly three weeks ago to oust the rebels and their allies from the southern part of the Red Sea coastline.



Since Friday alone, at least 19 rebels have been killed and 23 wounded, a medical source in the rebel-held port city of Hodeida further north said.



The rebels' only escape route is to the north after loyalist forces surrounded Mokha from the east and the south, the military official said.

...