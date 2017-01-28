Airlines barring Iranians from US-bound flights

Foreign airlines are barring Iranians from travelling to the United States following President Donald Trump's temporary order barring visas for seven Muslim countries, travel agents in Tehran said Saturday.



Two agencies told AFP they had been instructed by Etihad Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines not to sell U.S. tickets or allow Iranians holding American visas to board U.S.-bound flights.



With more than a million Iranians living in the United States, many families are concerned about the implications of Trump's visa ban.

...