Trump travel ban 'great gift to extremists': Iran FM

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday that US President Donald Trump's decision to ban arrivals from seven Muslim majority countries was "a great gift to extremists".



With more than one million Iranians living in the United States, the travel restrictions are expected to cause chaos for students, businessmen and families travelling between the two countries.



Travel agents in Tehran said Saturday they had been instructed by foreign airlines, including Emirates, Etihad and Turkish Airlines, not to sell US tickets and that Iranians holding American visas were not being allowed to board US-bound flights.

