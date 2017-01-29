Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants

President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked confusion and anger on Saturday after immigrants and refugees were kept off flights and left stranded in airports.



In his most sweeping decision since taking office a week ago, Trump, a Republican, put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other countries.



The American Civil Liberties Union successfully argued for a temporary stay that allowed detained travelers to stay in the United States.



The Department of Homeland Security said about 375 travelers had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in transit and were denied entry to the United States.



However, senior administration officials said it would have been "reckless" to broadcast details of the order in advance.



Trump's order indefinitely bans refugees from Syria.



At the State Department, a senior official said lawyers were working to interpret the executive order, which allows entry to people affected by the order when it is in the "national interest".

