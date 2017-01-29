Merkel says Trump immigration ban 'not justified'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday condemned the restrictions on immigration imposed by US President Donald Trump, seeing them as unjustified, her spokesman said.



Statements released by both sides after the call made no mention of the immigration ban, but Seibert on Sunday said Merkel had reminded the US billionaire of his human rights responsibilities.



In an interview with European media earlier this month, Trump said Merkel had made a "catastrophic mistake" in allowing a record number of migrants into Germany.

...