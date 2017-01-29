Netanyahu presses Trump on US embassy move

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP)
Israel approves another 153 East Jerusalem
settler homes
Israel approves 153 east Jerusalem settler homes: official
Firebrand Iraq cleric warns US on Israel embassy move
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Israel approves another 153 East Jerusalem
settler homes
Israel approves 153 east Jerusalem settler homes: official
Firebrand Iraq cleric warns US on Israel embassy move
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE