Emirates says changed pilot, crew rosters on US-bound flights after Trump order

Emirates airline has had to change flight attendant and pilot rosters on services to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, an airline spokeswoman said Sunday.



Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, employs over 23,000 flight attendants and around 4,000 pilots from around the world including from the U.S., Europe and Middle East, the spokeswoman said.



Etihad Airways, based in the UAE's Abu Dhabi, did not immediately comment on the impact of the ban on its flight crew.



On Saturday, Emirates said that a "very small number" of its passengers traveling had been affected by the ban.

