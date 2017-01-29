Dozens barred from flying out of Istanbul airport after Trump ban

Dozens of people were stopped from flying to the United States from Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Sunday, Turkish airport officials said, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.



Officials at Ataturk, Europe's third-busiest airport, told Reuters they had stopped "dozens" of people from traveling on Sunday, due to the ban.



Officials for the airline were not immediately available to comment on Sunday.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said about 375 travelers had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in transit and were denied entry to the United States.

