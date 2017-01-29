Turkish minister urges Germany to reject soldier asylum requests: media

German authorities should reject requests for asylum from some 40 former Turkish soldiers Ankara suspects of having links to the failed July coup, Turkey's defence minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.



German media reported on Saturday that around 40 mostly high-ranking Turkish soldiers who worked at NATO facilities in Germany had requested asylum. Germany's interior ministry has confirmed that asylum applications had been received from Turkish military personnel, without giving any numbers.



On Thursday, Greece's Supreme Court denied an extradition request for eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in a helicopter the day after the attempted coup.

