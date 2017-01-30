Syrian regime says it recaptured key valley

Syrian government forces have recaptured all the towns and villages in the Barada Valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said Sunday, in another blow to rebels who have fought for years to unseat President Bashar Assad.



In northern Syria regime forces advanced to within 7 kilometers of the Daesh (ISIS) held town of Al-Bab, after seizing three villages since late Friday, the Observatory said Saturday.



Turkish forces, meanwhile, have gathered to the north of the town, the group said.



In other developments Saturday, several Syrian rebel factions merged with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham after days of clashes between armed opposition groups and the former Al-Qaeda affiliate in northwestern areas, they said.



Fatah al-Sham this week launched attacks against more moderate rebel factions west of Aleppo and in the insurgent stronghold province of Idlib, and routed at least one Free Syrian Army faction.



Saturday, Fatah al-Sham took over at least one village from rebels in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

