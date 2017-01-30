Over 30 Al-Qaeda members killed in U.S. raid in Yemen

At least 30 people were killed in a deadly U.S. raid in southern Yemen Sunday in the first military operation authorized by President Donald Trump. The toll, reported by Yemeni officials, included both suspected Al-Qaeda militants and civilians.



The dawn raid also provided the first combat casualty of the Trump administration, a U.S. commando, and his first operation in the war-damaged Arabian Peninsula nation against a powerful Al-Qaeda branch that has been a frequent target of U.S. drone strikes.



The gunbattle in the Yakla district of Bayda province killed a senior leader in Yemen's Al-Qaeda branch, Abdul-Raoof al-Dhahab, along with other militants, Al-Qaeda said.



Trump called the operation a success and said intelligence gathered during the operation would help the United States fight terrorism.

