Trump, Saudi king back 'rigorously' enforcing Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman want to "rigorously" enforce the Iran nuclear deal, the White House said Sunday, despite the U.S. leader's long opposition to the agreement.



The pair, in a phone conversation, also spoke of the need to address Iran's "destabilizing regional activities," fight the spread of "radical Islamic terrorism" and establish safe zones in war-ravaged Syria and Yemen, the White House statement read.



The official Saudi Press Agency early Monday confirmed that Trump had called Salman.



Trump opposed the nuclear agreement signed by Israel's arch-foe Iran and world powers, including the United States, in 2015 and has said he wants to undo it.



Salman and Trump invited each other to visit their respective capitals, the Saudi Press Agency said.

