African Union to debate Morocco's bid to rejoin bloc

African Union leaders meet in Ethiopia Monday for a difficult summit likely to expose regional divisions as they debate whether to allow Morocco to rejoin the bloc, and vote for a new chairperson.



The two-day summit comes after several shake-ups on the international stage: the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and a new head of the U.N., Antonio Guterres, who will address the opening of the assembly.



However Monday's talks will be dominated by Morocco's bid to return to the fold 33 years after it quit in protest against the AU's decision to accept Western Sahara as a member.



The U.S. is one of the main contributors to the fight against the Shabaab in Somalia, and the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has already been hit by funding cuts from the EU.

...