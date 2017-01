A "handful of people" have been stopped from flying to the United States from Dubai International Airport following a U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, the airport operator's chief executive said Monday.



Dubai airport, is the world's busiest for international travel and the hub for Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline.



Abu Dhabi International Sunday directed questions on the number of passengers affected by the ban to its hub carrier Etihad Airways.

