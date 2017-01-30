Jordan's Abdullah to press Trump administration to step up war on Islamist militants

Jordan's King Abdullah will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in Washington Monday on how to bolster the kingdom's domestic security amid the growing risk of ISIS militant attacks, officials and diplomats said.



Abdullah, a former special operations commander, shares Trump's views about the priority of fighting the hardline group, warning repeatedly of its threat to a kingdom that borders Israel to the west, Syria to the north and Iraq to its east.



A Jordanian guard killed three U.S. servicemen last November in an attack that Washington did not rule out was politically motivated and signaled risks of radicalization from within the U.S.-equipped Jordanian armed forces.



U.S. officials say the kingdom is one of the largest recipients of its foreign military financing.



Abdullah had accused the Obama administration of failing to act decisively and leaving Moscow to fill the vacuum.



In a kingdom whose destiny has been shaped by successive Arab-Israeli wars, Abdullah will also raise concerns about Trump's pledge to move Washington's embassy to Jerusalem.

