Israeli parliament to vote on bill legalising settlement outposts

Israel's parliament is widely expected to vote into law Monday a bill retroactively legalizing about 4,000 settler homes built on privately-owned Palestinian land, a measure the attorney-general has said is unconstitutional.



Passage of the legislation, backed by the right-wing government and condemned by Palestinians as a blow to statehood hopes, may be largely symbolic, however, as it goes against Israeli Supreme Court rulings on property rights.



The homes covered by the legislation are in outposts built deep in the West Bank without Israeli government approval.



Most countries view all Israeli settlement in occupied territory as illegal.

