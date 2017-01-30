Turkey puts Gulen, 269 others on trial over coup bid

Turkey Monday opened the biggest trial yet over the failed July coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, trying 270 suspects including, in absentia, the alleged mastermind Fethullah Gulen.



The "number one" suspect is U.S.-based Islamic preacher Gulen who is charged with ordering the failed July 15 coup, an accusation he strongly denies.



Those on trial in the western city of Izmir face multiple charges including being a member of the "armed terror group".



The suspects face life imprisonment if convicted in a trial expected to take two months, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

