Syrian FM calls on refugees to return home

Syria's foreign minister Monday called on the country's refugees to return home, official media reported, without directly commenting on a U.S. ban targeting them.



On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to suspend Syrian refugee arrivals indefinitely and impose tough controls on travelers from seven countries, including Syria, for 90 days.



The war has forced 4.8 million people to flee Syria, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



It is followed by Lebanon with more than one million Syrian refugees, according to the U.N.

...