Merkel slams anti-Muslim bias in US travel ban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday stepped up her criticism of a US travel ban slapped on travelers from seven countries, saying it smacked of anti-Muslim bias.



Trump sparked an uproar at home and abroad after signing a sweeping executive order on Friday suspending refugee arrivals and barring visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for the next three months.



Four federal judges moved to halt deportations, around 300 people were stopped or detained worldwide and US civil rights lawyers warned the battle could head to the Supreme Court.



Trump has attacked Merkel's liberal refugee policy, which has permitted more than one million asylum seekers to arrive in Germany since 2015, as a "catastrophic mistake" that heightened the risk of terror attacks.

