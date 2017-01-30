African Union decides to readmit Morocco: presidents

The African Union agreed Monday to readmit Morocco 33 years after it quit the bloc, following a difficult debate over the status of Western Sahara, according to presidents attending the summit.



Some nations find it unthinkable that Morocco should sit in the same room as Western Sahara and the debate has been "an emotional call for the fight against colonisation," according to Institute for Security Studies analyst Liesl Louw-Vaudran.



The AU seems to have decided to leave the resolution of the Western Sahara question for another day, hoping that with Morocco back in the fold they can better advance the dossier.

