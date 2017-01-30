Austria 'regrets' suspension of Iran-US refugee scheme

Austria said Monday that Washington has suspended a program that has allowed thousands of persecuted Iranian Christians and Jews to pass though the European country on their way to setting in the US.



Under the scheme, Austria's embassy in Iran would give Christians, Jews and other persecuted minorities temporary visas enabling them to stay in Austria for up to six months.



During this time they could apply to settle in the US. Around 1,000 people have made use of the scheme every year since it came into operation more than 30 years ago, Schnoell said.

...