US Muslim leaders sue Trump over 'fear-mongering' travel ban

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, joined 26 others as plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleging that Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries was in fact a "Muslim exclusion order" that violates the US constitution's religious freedom protections.



Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include several CAIR officials, among them prominent Muslim-American lawyers and activists.



The suit said the order, announced Saturday, reflected anti-Muslim sentiments that Trump expressed during the presidential campaign.

