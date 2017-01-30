UN report slams Saudi-led coalition over Yemen targets

A UN investigation of 10 air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has concluded that most of the attacks did not involve legitimate military targets and may amount to war crimes, according to a report obtained by AFP on Monday.



A UN panel of experts also said in the report that Yemen's Houthi rebels had tortured and ill-treated detainees in violations that could also amount to war crimes.



The panel investigated 10 air strikes between March and October last year that killed at least 292 civilians, including at least 100 women and children.



About 10,000 civilians have died in the war, according to UN officials, who rank the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as among the world's worst.



The panel warned that those supporting the coalition may also face UN sanctions.

