Dissident US diplomats protest Trump travel ban

US diplomats added their voices Monday to a chorus of protest against President Donald Trump's decision to suspend refugee arrivals and ban visitors from seven Muslim countries.



Dissident officials are drafting a memo to submit through the US State Department's "dissent channel," in a dramatic first public sign of bureaucratic resistance to Trump's policy.



Trump signed the executive order on Friday, triggering mass protests at US airports, as arriving refugees and travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries were turned away.



Under Trump's order, a refugee program that was on course to admit 110,000 of the world's most vulnerable people this year is suspended for 120 days and the target slashed to 50,000 .



Trump has defiantly stood by both the ban and his decision to introduce it with little or no consultation with Congress or US agencies, leaving long-time Washington insiders stunned.

...