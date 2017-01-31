Mexico: Israel should apologize for praising wall plan

Israel should apologize for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.



Trump hailed the Israeli wall as an example last week, which prompted Netanyahu to express his support for the new U.S. president's plans to build a wall along the Mexican border.



The Israeli government had sought to nuance Netanyahu's tweet after a rebuke from Mexico Saturday, saying the prime minister was referring to Israel's specific security experience and not taking a position on U.S.-Mexico relations.



Trump's planned border wall, which he wants to keep out illegal immigrants, has caused serious strain to Mexican-U.S. relations at a time when the American president is threatening to impose punitive taxes against Mexico to rebalance trade.

...