Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli settlements

The Saudi Cabinet Monday condemned Israeli settlement-building in the occupied West Bank, as the Jewish state prepared to vote on legalizing wildcat communities.



Monday, Israel's Parliament discussed the final adoption of a bill that would allow it to appropriate hundreds of hectares of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.



The law would legalize at least 3,921 Jewish homes on the occupied West Bank built in contravention of Israeli law, according to the anti-settlement organization Peace Now.



Israeli law distinguishes between settlements it considers legal and so-called "outposts," but the bill would legalize 54 of the latter, Peace Now said. The homes covered by the bill are in West Bank outposts built without Israeli government approval.



Many Israeli right-wingers see all of the West Bank as part of Israel and have called for it to be annexed.

