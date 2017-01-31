Trump travel ban risks straining Mideast ties

Just two days after banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations, U.S. President Donald Trump invited the Saudi monarch, whose kingdom includes Islam's holiest sites, to fly to Washington. It points to the delicate balancing act Trump faces as he tries to deliver on campaign promises to exterminate "radical Islamic terrorism" without endangering political and economic ties with U.S. allies in the region, including some where the Trump Organization has business interests.



OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Arab world's largest economies, have bought billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the U.S., and thousands of U.S. troops remain stationed across the region.



Iraq, which is on the front lines in the fight against Daesh, is just over a third of the way through acquiring three dozen American-made F-16 fighters. It's unclear how the ban will affect the Iraqi pilots, who are trained in the U.S.



U.S. senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, both Republicans and retired military officers, have warned Trump's immigration order could become "a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism".



The Chicago-based plane-maker completed a $16.6 billion agreement for 80 jetliners with Iran last month, a deal made possible by the 2015 nuclear accord, which Trump has at times threated to scrap or renegotiate.

