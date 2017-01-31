France pledges to defend Iran nuclear deal

France vowed Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.



Arriving in the Iranian capital for a two-day visit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said it was in the "common interest" that the 2015 accord under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for lifted sanctions was obeyed.



The foreign minister also said that France would double the visas available for Iranians in 2017, partly in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban order against nationals from Iran and six other countries that is intended to secure U.S. borders.

...