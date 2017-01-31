Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi ship, two killed

RIYADH:Two Saudi sailors were killed during a Yemeni rebel boat attack in the Red Sea, the Saudi-led coalition said Monday, reporting a rare naval engagement in its nearly two-year war.



The coalition said three Huthi rebel boats attacked a Saudi frigate on patrol west of Hodeida, a Yemeni coastal city held by the insurgents.



As a result of the incident two Saudi crewmen lost their lives and three were wounded, the coalition said, adding the frigate was able to resume its patrol.



Since it began air strikes in March 2015 the coalition has enforced sea and air controls on Yemen to prevent arms reaching the rebels, who are allied with troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

