UN to hold urgent meeting on Iran missile test at US request

The U.N. Security Council scheduled urgent consultations Tuesday on an Iranian ballistic missile test at the request of the United States.



The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said it wanted the U.N.'s most powerful body to discuss Sunday's launch of a medium-range missile.



Iran is the subject of a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.



State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was looking into whether the ballistic missile test violates the U.S. Security Council resolution.

