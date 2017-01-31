Turkey urges Trump to scrap 'offensive' refugee policy

U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee restrictions are "offensive", a top Turkish official was quoted as saying on Tuesday, in the first explicit criticism by Ankara of the controversial policy.



Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus called on Trump to reconsider the decision, which he said was motivated by Islamophobia, the Haberturk daily reported.



On Friday, Trump issued an executive order that bars U.S. entry for travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- for 90 days.



Trump defended the new policy, introduced just a week after he became president and which stirred up fresh protests this week, by saying that it would make the United States safe from "radical Islamic terrorists".

