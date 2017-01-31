WFP resumes air drops to Syrian town besieged by ISIS

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian technical workers fix the pumps of the Ein al-Fijeh water processing facility which supplies the capital, northwest of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (SANA via AP)
ISIS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria
Turkish army says 48 ISIS militants killed in Syria Sunday
Turkish military says 18 ISIS militants killed in clashes in Syria
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
ISIS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria
Turkish army says 48 ISIS militants killed in Syria Sunday
Turkish military says 18 ISIS militants killed in clashes in Syria
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE