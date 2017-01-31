Greek authorities probing 3 migrant deaths on island camp

Refugees and migrants arrive at the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File photo
EU Commission: 'untenable' situation in Greek refugee camps
As winter hits, UN urges faster transfer of migrants from Greek islands
Greece vows to improve conditions in overcrowded migrant camps
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
EU Commission: 'untenable' situation in Greek refugee camps
As winter hits, UN urges faster transfer of migrants from Greek islands
Greece vows to improve conditions in overcrowded migrant camps
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE