ISIS claims killing and wounding 20 Egyptian troops in Sinai

ISIS in Egypt claimed on Tuesday that its fighters killed and wounded 20 Egyptian soldiers in four days of clashes in northern Sinai.



Security forces have been battling ISIS-led militants in Sinai for years, but the insurgency has grown deadlier and more widespread since the 2013 ouster by the military of Egypt's former Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.



Separately, a Christian supermarket owner in el-Arish was gunned down on Monday night by suspected militants, the latest in a series of killings by ISIS targeting members of Egypt's Christian minority in Sinai.



Egypt is home to one of the world's oldest Christian communities, with Coptic Christians accounting for roughly 10 percent of its 92 million people.

...