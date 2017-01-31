US military botches online fight against ISIS

Garcia, who moved to his new post two months before the contract was decided, said he scrupulously avoided any discussions about the contract with both his friend and his former deputy.



The author said the suggestions were not implemented and WebOps managers resisted multiple attempts at oversight. The author said that when he directly appealed to Garcia for outside assessment, an officer under Garcia said the effort would cloud the mission.



A former British officer, Bergman was deployed to Iraq while Garcia was there working on psychological operations during the Iraq war.



The manager said that Garcia indicated that having Bergman on the team would help.

...