Dutch populist Geert Wilders praises Donald Trump's travel bans

Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders clashed in the Dutch Parliament Tuesday with the foreign minister over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban for people from seven Muslim nations.



On Tuesday, Koenders also said he was suspending talks with the U.S. about placing American border checks at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.



Dutch authorities also updated their official travel advisory for the U.S. to warn of the effects of Trump's new policy on Dutch citizens who have dual nationality with one of the seven nations affected.

