Regime ends Daesh’s four-year presence in Aleppo province

Daesh (ISIS) no longer has a presence in Syria's Aleppo province after withdrawing from a series of villages where regime forces were advancing, an activist group said Friday.



Regime forces had been advancing on a sliver of southeastern Aleppo province around a key highway linking Hama province to the southwest and Raqqa province further east.



In Raqqa city Daesh mounted a fierce counterattack Friday against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of militias, but there were divergent accounts of its success in regaining ground.



The SDF, a U.S.-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab groups, took the industrial district this month in its biggest gain so far in Daesh's de facto Syrian capital.



The White House envoy coordinating the U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh held talks in Ankara Friday, a day after visiting the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which is a leading component of the SDF and deemed by Turkey to be "terrorist".

