American Muslims decry Trump travel ban

American Muslim leaders Friday decried Donald Trump's rhetoric towards their community and predicted the president's travel ban would eventually be proven unlawful, a day after a weakened version of the measure came into force.



The Trump administration says the ban is necessary to keep terrorists out of the country, but immigrant advocates charge that it illegally singles out Muslims -- in line with campaign pledges by Trump to bar all Muslims from the country.



Convention attendee Arishaa Khan said even those who are not directly affected by the ban -- because they are not from the six targeted countries -- are nevertheless affected by its broader implications.

...