US-backed forces in new attack on Daesh in Syria's Raqqa: monitor

US-backed fighters have launched a renewed attack on Daesh (ISIS) extremists inside their Syrian bastion Raqqa, seeking to retake a key eastern neighborhood, a monitor said on Saturday.



The SDF first ousted Daesh from Al-Senaa on June 12, less than a week after they first entered Raqqa.



The source said Daesh had surrounded about 50 members of the Elite Forces -- US-backed Arab fighters allied with the SDF -- before heavy coalition air strikes broke the siege.



Al-Senaa is key for both the SDF and Daesh because it is adjacent to the city center, where most Daesh fighters defending Raqqa are thought to be holed up.

