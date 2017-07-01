Mosul mosque where Daesh took world stage lies in rubble

The leaning minaret of Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque survived conquests by the Mongols and the Ottomans, neglect under Saddam Hussein, and air raids during the Iran-Iraq War and the U.S. invasion in 2003 .



Below the mosque's dome in July 2014, Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered a Friday sermon presenting himself at the head of a modern-day caliphate spanning swathes of territory which the Al-Qaeda offshoot group had just seized in Iraq and neighboring Syria.



The mosque's military and religious history embodied the spirit of Mosul, a diverse but predominately Sunni Muslim city which supplied Iraq's armed forces with officers for much of the 20th century.



The eight-month-old U.S.-backed battle for Mosul has also destroyed homes and basic infrastructure across the city and displaced nearly a million residents.



Civilians, mostly women and children, rushed past the demolished mosque as they crossed the frontline towards Iraqi forces.

