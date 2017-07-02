9 dead, 15 wounded in Damascus suicide bombing

Several people were killed and others wounded on Sunday when a suicide bombing struck an eastern district of Damascus, Syrian state television reported.



The third was able to enter Damascus and detonated a bomb after being surrounded, causing several deaths and leaving a number of people wounded.



Damascus has been spared the large-scale battles that have devastated other major Syrian cities during the country's six-year civil war.



In mid-March, bomb attacks on a courthouse and restaurant in Damascus killed 32 people.

