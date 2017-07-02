Israel's disgraced ex-PM Olmert released from prison

Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said Olmert, 71, was whisked away by Israel's security service after his release and driven home after serving 16 months.



He said the terms of Olmert's early release stipulate that for the next few months the former prime minister has to do volunteer work, must appear before police twice a month and cannot give interviews to the media or leave the country.



Olmert was prime minister when Israel invaded Lebanon in 2006, which resulted in a campaign that killed some 1,300 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and devastated Lebanon's infrastructure.



A few days before that, Israel's Justice Ministry asked the police to investigate whether Olmert committed a "criminal offense" while behind bars.

...