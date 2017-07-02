Gulf deadline to resolve Qatar rift approaches

Qatar faces possible further sanctions by Arab states that have severed ties with Doha over allegations of links to terrorism, as a deadline to accept a series of demands is expected to expire on Sunday night with no signs of the crisis ending.



The countries have threatened further sanctions against Qatar if it does not comply with their list of 13 demands which were presented to Doha by Kuwaiti mediators 10 days ago.



The demands include closing a Turkish military base in Qatar and shutting down the Al Jazeera pan-Arab television network, which Doha also rejected.



Gulf countries have insisted the demands were not negotiable.



The UAE ambassador to Russia has said Qatar could face fresh sanctions if it does not comply with the demands.

